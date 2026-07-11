WATCH: CCTV Captures Engineer's Final Moments Before Fatal Fall Into Open Drain In Noida; Electrocution Angle Under Probe

A chilling CCTV video has surfaced showing the final moments of a 28-year-old engineer who died after falling into an open drain on a waterlogged road in Noida's Sector 57 on Thursday morning. The incident has triggered outrage over civic safety and ignited a blame game between the Noida Authority and the electricity department over the exact cause of his death.

The victim, identified as Aryan, was on his way to work in Sector 58 when the fatal accident occurred amid heavy rainfall.

CCTV Shows Fatal Slip On Waterlogged Road

The surveillance footage captures Aryan carefully walking through a rain-soaked, waterlogged stretch of road in Sector 57. As he walks along the edge of the road, his foot suddenly slips and he falls into an open drain estimated to be around three feet deep.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to preliminary findings, one of the slabs covering the drain was allegedly unstable, causing it to give way under his weight.

Locals Rush To Rescue, CPR Administered

People present near the spot rushed to rescue Aryan and managed to pull him out after considerable effort. He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to the district hospital.

Despite the rescue attempts, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Electrocution Angle Emerges

The CCTV footage also shows another individual attempting to help Aryan but suddenly stepping back, apparently after experiencing an electric shock. The visuals raised suspicions that electricity may have been flowing through the accumulated rainwater.

In a statement issued on Saturday (July 11), the police said initial findings indicate that a short circuit from an electric pole may have caused a current to spread through the waterlogged area, leading Aryan to lose balance and fall into the drain.

However, authorities have not yet conclusively established whether electrocution directly caused his death.

Noida Authority, Power Department Trade Charges

The incident has triggered a war of words between the Noida Authority and the electricity department.

Officials from the Noida Authority claimed that electric current leaked into the water from a nearby pole, causing Aryan to collapse before falling into the drain.

The electricity department, however, rejected the allegation, maintaining that there was no electrocution and describing the incident as a consequence of severe waterlogging and the presence of an unprotected open drain.

Family Alleges Civic Negligence

Aryan's family has accused the Noida Authority of negligence, alleging that the drain was left open without adequate safety measures despite the heavy rainfall.

Residents of the area have also expressed concern over the number of uncovered drains across Noida, saying they pose a serious risk to pedestrians during the monsoon.

The tragic incident has intensified calls for improved civic infrastructure and accountability, with many demanding urgent action to prevent similar accidents in the future.