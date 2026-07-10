Caught On Camera: Security Guard Electrocuted While Crossing Waterlogged Road After Rain In Ghaziabad

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Ghaziabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Ghaziabad. A security guard died after being electrocuted on a flooded road in Ghaziabad on Thursday at around 3:20 pm. The incident occurred near a park in Nyay Khand-1. It has sparked outrage in the area.

CCTV footage surfaces

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The CCTV footage purportedly shows the man walking out of the park before collapsing moments later.

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Preliminary probe indicates cause

The deceased was a 28-year-old man. The incident took place in the Indirapuram area, with a preliminary probe indicating that waterlogged surroundings near an electrical transformer may have caused the fatal incident, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bablu, a resident of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. He worked as a security guard at a society in Indirapuram, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

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Police begin investigation

After the incident, bystanders tried to revive him, but he had already died. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Police are probing the matter.

An electric current was believed to have been flowing through the water, and people nearby were unable to approach him immediately.

Family demands action

After the power supply was disconnected, local residents pulled the man out of the water and rushed him to LYF Hospital in Gyan Khand-1. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased's family later reached the hospital and demanded prompt action from the police. Authorities are probing whether any negligence in maintaining electrical infrastructure or ensuring public safety during the rains contributed to the fatality, according to India Today report.