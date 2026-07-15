Noida Building Fire: Dramatic Videos Show Residents Using Bamboo Ladder To Escape Blaze | X @nextminutenews7 & @aditytiwarilive

Dramatic videos from the fatal fire that engulfed a residential building in Noida's Mamura village on Wednesday show the desperate measures residents took to save themselves. With thick smoke rapidly spreading through the multi-storey building, several occupants were seen escaping by crossing to a neighbouring structure using a makeshift bamboo ladder placed between the two buildings.

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The footage captures tense moments as people carefully climbed across the narrow bamboo bridge while others standing on the terrace of the adjacent building reached out to help them to safety. Residents can be seen guiding those attempting the crossing, ensuring they safely make it across.

What Sparked The Blaze?

According to police, the blaze broke out in a ground-plus-four residential building in Mamura village, Sector 66, claiming the lives of two people. The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to a hospital after being rescued but were declared dead by doctors.

Authorities said around 50 tenants living in the building were evacuated after firefighters brought the blaze under control. Joint Commissioner of Police Rajiv Mishra said the building housed around 10 to 12 residential units on each floor.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have started while an electric two-wheeler was being charged inside the building before spreading to nearby petrol-powered two-wheelers parked on the premises, causing the flames to intensify.

Seven fire tenders along with a hydraulic platform were deployed to the spot, helping firefighters contain the blaze and rescue residents trapped inside. Police also said two individuals with pre-existing health conditions suffered from smoke inhalation and were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The building owner has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered at the Phase-3 police station under relevant legal provisions as the investigation into the incident continues.