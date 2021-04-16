Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the COVID-19 for the second time.

He took to Twitter to inform about the same and wrote, "Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine."

He had also tested positive in August 2020.

Earlier today, the CM held an emergency meeting over the COVID-19 situation at his residence. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other senior officials were present for the meeting.

BS Yediyurappa had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on March 12, 2021.