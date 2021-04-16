Google to provide 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to needy countries; an additional $250 million in Ad grants

In order to help in the efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has committed to providing not just 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccination to countries in need, but also commit an additional $250 million in Ad grants to connect people to accurate vaccine information.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of Google employees have helped organisations connect people with up-to-date information — particularly in communities that are not typically reached by mainstream public service announcements," the company said in its blog.

In countries such the US, Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore, the company has made available information related to COVID-19 vaccination locations. “To expand this work, we’re committing an additional $250 million in Ad grants to governments, community and public health organisations, including the WHO, that will fund more than 2.5 billion vaccine-related PSAs (public service announcements).” With this $250 million Ad grants, the company has now committed more than $800 million for COVID-related public service announcements.



The IT giant has also committed $15 million in Ad grants to help Gavi build on these efforts and amplify its fundraising campaign. This campaign is to secure vaccines for low and middle-income countries.

In the US, Google.org is providing $2.5 million in grant funding to Partners in Health, Stop the Spread and Team Rubicon, who are working directly with over 500 community-based organisations to serve Black, Latino and rural communities. This funding will go toward efforts like pop-up vaccination sites.