 Bajaj Auto Sales Rise 14% To 3.7 Lakh Units In December 2025
Bajaj Auto reported 14% YoY growth in total sales to 3,69,809 units in December 2025. Domestic sales grew 4% to 1,69,373 units, while two-wheeler exports surged 24% to 1,78,125 units. Total commercial vehicle sales rose 17% to 59,456 units, with CV exports up 32%. Strong export performance drove overall momentum for the company.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in total sales at 3,69,809 units in December 2025 as compared to 3,23,125 units in the same month of 2024. Total domestic sales were at 1,69,373 units last month as against 1,62,420 units in the year-ago period, up 4 per cent, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 1,32,228 units as against 1,28,335 units in December 2024, a growth of 3 per cent. Exports of two-wheelers were up 24 per cent at 1,78,125 units last month as compared to 1,43,838 units in the same month a year ago.

Total commercial vehicle sales in December 2025 stood at 59,456 units as compared to 50,952 units in the year-ago month, up 17 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 37,145 units as against 34,085 units in December 2024, while exports were higher by 32 per cent at 22,311 units as against 16,867 units, the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

