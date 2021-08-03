Karnataka Class 12 results: 878 students reject marks, opt to re-appear for exam

As many as 878 students have rejected their second-year Pre-University (II PUC) results and submitted applications to re-appear in the annual exams scheduled to be held on August 19.

The Pre-University Education department had announced II PUC results 10 days ago. As many as 878, including freshers and repeaters out of 6.6 lakh students have opted to appear in the exam again.

The students do not have the option of going back to the initial results. Most of the students want to improve their marks as they think their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks affected their results.

Second year PUC exams were not held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The marks secured are based on the candidate's SSLC, First-year PU marks and II PU internal marks. Five per cent grace marks were given to the students.

As many as 2,239 students secured cent per cent and nearly one lakh students got distinction in II PU exams.

A total of 104 Arts students from Indu P.U. College in Ballary district have applied for annual exams rejecting their results. As many as 17,469 private candidates are also appearing for the annual exams.