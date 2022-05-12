Karnataka cabinet approves anti-conversion bill, ordinance to be in place till then, says Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday passed the anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session, said State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

"Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place," Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the cabinet meeting, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It has been reported that the state Home Department has drafted a note which will be circulated during the Cabinet meeting today. The note will make a case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department has stated in its opinion that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar earlier in the day slammed the ruling Bommai government and said that the opposition will oppose the bill.



The bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.





Earlier in December last year, the Karnataka Assembly had passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:46 PM IST