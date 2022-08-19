Karnataka: BJP workers throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car, wave black flags after Savarkar photo row

Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah | Twitter

Bengaluru: BJP workers hurled eggs and waved black flags at former CM Siddaramaiah's car and his convoy on Thursday in Madikeri for his demand to remove the flex of Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from Muslim-dominated areas in Karnataka.

The opposition leader in the legislative assembly was touring Kodagu district to inspect flood-affected areas when the incident took place. He had to face the ire of BJP workers in three different places.

Siddaramaiah termed the egg attack on his car a cowardly act and alleged that there was no governance and law and order in the state. He said that BJP leaders had hired goondas to attack him. “Even Congress workers can restrict the movement of the chief minister and ministers if they wish. It is sad that we have come to this stage,” he said.

Slamming Siddaramaiah, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi challenged the former CM to a public debate on nationalist Savarkar and “tyrant” Tipu Sultan. “Siddaramaiah’s statement is incorrect and unconstitutional. What does he mean by Savarkar’s poster should not be installed in Muslim areas? This jihadi mindset has resulted in the partition of many countries. Your (Siddaramaiah) periodic jihadi statements are proving to be more dangerous than the jihadis who kill innocents,” he said.

On August 15, a few people had put up Savarkar’s photo near a mosque in Shivamogga, which led to tension and clashes in the town. Three people were stabbed in different places leading to further tension in the town.