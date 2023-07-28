 Karnataka: BJP Worker Arrested For Using Abusive Language Against CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka: BJP Worker Arrested For Using Abusive Language Against CM Siddaramaiah

This comes at a time when the state of Karnataka is facing distressing incident at Udupi College, where female students reportedly recorded a video of another student in the college's restroom.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Shakuntala Nataraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, was arrested by the High Ground Police Station for using abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter while criticising the Congress party. This comes at a time when the state of Karnataka is facing distressing incident at Udupi College, where female students reportedly recorded a video of another student in the college's restroom.

In a tweet, the Congress party defended the girls who allegedly kept mobile phones in the washroom and recorded the acts, dismissing it as a "boyish act." In response to this tweet, Shakuntala Nataraj, a BJP worker based in Tumakuru, mentioned Chief Minister's family members.

High Grounds Police Station received a complaint from Congress worker Hanumantharaya, leading to the detention of Shakuntala for investigation.

On Friday, the BJP organised a massive protest march in Udupi, demanding strict legal action against three girls who allegedly recorded videos of Hindu girls' activities in the college washroom.

