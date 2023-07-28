Karnataka: BJP Worker Arrested For Using Abusive Language Against CM Siddaramaiah

Shakuntala Nataraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, was arrested by the High Ground Police Station for using abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter while criticising the Congress party. This comes at a time when the state of Karnataka is facing distressing incident at Udupi College, where female students reportedly recorded a video of another student in the college's restroom.

In a tweet, the Congress party defended the girls who allegedly kept mobile phones in the washroom and recorded the acts, dismissing it as a "boyish act." In response to this tweet, Shakuntala Nataraj, a BJP worker based in Tumakuru, mentioned Chief Minister's family members.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

High Grounds Police Station received a complaint from Congress worker Hanumantharaya, leading to the detention of Shakuntala for investigation.

On Friday, the BJP organised a massive protest march in Udupi, demanding strict legal action against three girls who allegedly recorded videos of Hindu girls' activities in the college washroom.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)