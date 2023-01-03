e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Karnataka BJP MP appeals public to stop discussing 'silly issues of development & focus on love jihad law'

WATCH: Karnataka BJP MP appeals public to stop discussing 'silly issues of development & focus on love jihad law'

"Love Jihad can be stopped only by BJP..We will bring act against Love Jihad," Nalin Kateel said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kateel | ANI
Follow us on

Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kateel has appealed the public not to talk about silly issues of development like roads, drainage etc. He instead urged people to focus on their children's life while claiming that love jihad is the biggest problem in India right now.

Furthermore, Kateel went on to add that love jihad can only be stopped by the BJP. "You don't ask about roads, drainage and other silly issues. It is the question of your children's life. Love Jihad can be stopped only by BJP. Anti-conversion & Cow slaughter act brought by Bommai government. We will bring act against Love Jihad," Kateel said.

Read Also
Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel casts his vote at Ward No 26
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country': Woman coach who accused Haryana minister of sexual harassment...

'Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country': Woman coach who accused Haryana minister of sexual harassment...

PM Modi addresses 108th Indian Science Congress; read 10 key quotes

PM Modi addresses 108th Indian Science Congress; read 10 key quotes

Delhi Accident: Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi's three 'observations' in Kanjhawala Death Case

Delhi Accident: Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi's three 'observations' in Kanjhawala Death Case

WATCH: Karnataka BJP MP appeals public to stop discussing 'silly issues of development & focus on...

WATCH: Karnataka BJP MP appeals public to stop discussing 'silly issues of development & focus on...

Delhi Accident: Anjali's mother says 'public won't sit quietly just because my daughter has been...

Delhi Accident: Anjali's mother says 'public won't sit quietly just because my daughter has been...