WATCH: Karnataka BJP MP appeals public to stop discussing 'silly issues of development & focus on love jihad law'

Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kateel | ANI

Karnataka BJP MP Nalin Kateel has appealed the public not to talk about silly issues of development like roads, drainage etc. He instead urged people to focus on their children's life while claiming that love jihad is the biggest problem in India right now.

Furthermore, Kateel went on to add that love jihad can only be stopped by the BJP. "You don't ask about roads, drainage and other silly issues. It is the question of your children's life. Love Jihad can be stopped only by BJP. Anti-conversion & Cow slaughter act brought by Bommai government. We will bring act against Love Jihad," Kateel said.

