Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over Commission Dispute

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister Munirathna was taken into custody on Saturday night by Bengaluru police for allegedly threatening a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor.

Munirathna was produced before Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat last night in Yelahanka and sent to two days of police custody.

Munirathna Taken Into Custody

According to Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) B Nikhil, Munirathna was taken into custody by Bengaluru police with the help of Kolar Police while he was travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

Police has registered two FIRs at the Vyalikaval police station against Munirathna. The cases stem from complaints lodged by contractor Chelvaraju, who has accused Munirathna of harassment and threats. The first case involves issuing a death threat, with four individuals named in the FIR including Munirathna, VG Kumar, Abhishek, Vasanth Kumar. The FIRs include charges under sections 37, 506, 505, 385, 420, and 323.

About The Allegation Made Against Munirathna

Chaluvaraju has alleged that Munirathna threatened him by saying, "What happened to Renukaswamy will happen to you." He claimed that the MLA had demanded a commission in connection with a contract. According to the contractor, he offered Rs 1 lakh, but Munirathna refused and insisted on the full amount.

The contractor further stated, "MLA Munirathna has threatened me to pay Rs 20 lakhs. If I don't pay, he said the same fate as Renukaswamy will happen to me." He also accused Munirathna's elder sister's son of being involved in the murder of Renukaswamy.

An audio clip had also gone viral, allegedly featuring Munirathna using abusive language and threatening a Dalit person, the contractor, and his wife.

Congress Leader DK Suresh Demands Dismissal Of BJP MLA Munirathna

On Saturday, Congress leader DK Suresh demanded dismissal of BJP MLA Munirathna and an apology.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday the former Congress MP said, "Rajarajeshwari MLA (Munirathna) has used such a low-level language. He has insulted the Dalit community. BJP national leaders should answer this. He had earlier also looked down on the Vokkaliga community. BJP hasn't reacted to the incident yet. He must have been dismissed by the BJP by now."

DK Suresh has also accused Munirathna of insulting the Dalit community and demanded immediate action against him.

Bengaluru Police Submits Charge Sheet Against 17 Accused In Renukaswamu Murder Case

Earlier, the Bengaluru Police on September 5 submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda. The charge sheet was handed over in a secure box to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Seventeen people have been arrested in Renukaswamy murder case, and all are under judicial custody. Three eyewitnesses have been identified, while 27 witnesses have provided statements in court.