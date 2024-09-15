 Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over Commission Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over Commission Dispute

Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over Commission Dispute

Police has registered two FIRs at the Vyalikaval police station against Munirathna. The cases stem from complaints lodged by contractor Chelvaraju, who has accused Munirathna of harassment and threats. The first case involves issuing a death threat, with four individuals named in the FIR including Munirathna, VG Kumar, Abhishek, Vasanth Kumar.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister Munirathna was taken into custody on Saturday night by Bengaluru police for allegedly threatening a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor.

Munirathna was produced before Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat last night in Yelahanka and sent to two days of police custody.

Munirathna Taken Into Custody

According to Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) B Nikhil, Munirathna was taken into custody by Bengaluru police with the help of Kolar Police while he was travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details
SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM Modi In Kurukshetra
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM Modi In Kurukshetra
Ganeshotsav: Meet The Devoted Volunteers Who Bring The Festival To Life
Ganeshotsav: Meet The Devoted Volunteers Who Bring The Festival To Life

Police has registered two FIRs at the Vyalikaval police station against Munirathna. The cases stem from complaints lodged by contractor Chelvaraju, who has accused Munirathna of harassment and threats. The first case involves issuing a death threat, with four individuals named in the FIR including Munirathna, VG Kumar, Abhishek, Vasanth Kumar. The FIRs include charges under sections 37, 506, 505, 385, 420, and 323.

Read Also
'Don’t Worry Baby Chinamma': Bengaluru Police Shares Video After Arresting ‘Rowdy’ Kannada...
article-image

About The Allegation Made Against Munirathna

Chaluvaraju has alleged that Munirathna threatened him by saying, "What happened to Renukaswamy will happen to you." He claimed that the MLA had demanded a commission in connection with a contract. According to the contractor, he offered Rs 1 lakh, but Munirathna refused and insisted on the full amount.

The contractor further stated, "MLA Munirathna has threatened me to pay Rs 20 lakhs. If I don't pay, he said the same fate as Renukaswamy will happen to me." He also accused Munirathna's elder sister's son of being involved in the murder of Renukaswamy.

An audio clip had also gone viral, allegedly featuring Munirathna using abusive language and threatening a Dalit person, the contractor, and his wife.

Congress Leader DK Suresh Demands Dismissal Of BJP MLA Munirathna

On Saturday, Congress leader DK Suresh demanded dismissal of BJP MLA Munirathna and an apology.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday the former Congress MP said, "Rajarajeshwari MLA (Munirathna) has used such a low-level language. He has insulted the Dalit community. BJP national leaders should answer this. He had earlier also looked down on the Vokkaliga community. BJP hasn't reacted to the incident yet. He must have been dismissed by the BJP by now."

DK Suresh has also accused Munirathna of insulting the Dalit community and demanded immediate action against him.

Read Also
Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops
article-image

Bengaluru Police Submits Charge Sheet Against 17 Accused In Renukaswamu Murder Case

Earlier, the Bengaluru Police on September 5 submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda. The charge sheet was handed over in a secure box to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Seventeen people have been arrested in Renukaswamy murder case, and all are under judicial custody. Three eyewitnesses have been identified, while 27 witnesses have provided statements in court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM...

Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over...

Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over...

PM Modi To Flag Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains At Jharkhand's Tatanagar Today

PM Modi To Flag Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains At Jharkhand's Tatanagar Today

UP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy...

UP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy...

Operation CHAKRA-III: CBI-FBI Dismantle Cybercrime Network In Mumbai & Kolkata; Mastermind Arrested

Operation CHAKRA-III: CBI-FBI Dismantle Cybercrime Network In Mumbai & Kolkata; Mastermind Arrested