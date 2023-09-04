Karnataka Bestiality Case: Auto Driver Arrested For Unnatural Sex & Torturing Goat In Ramanagara

Karnataka Bestiality Case |

Bengaluru, September 4: A man has been arrested on the charges of having unnatural sex with a goat in Channapatna city of Karnataka's Ramanagara district, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Roohid Ahmad, is an auto driver.

Took the goat behind under-construction building

According to police, the accused, a resident of Indira Cottage Layout, was spotted by one Zameer Khan, while taking a goat behind the under-construction building.

Act recorded on video

Growing suspicious, Zameer Khan followed the accused and spotted him having unnatural sex with the goat and torturing it. Zameer Khan recorded the act on his mobile and filed a police complaint against the accused.

Complaint filed

Following the complaint, the news spread in the city and the incident created outrage among the public. The Pura police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

