Mumbai News: 2 Men Ride Dangerously With 2 Goats On Bike In Goregaon West; Visuals Surface

2 Men Ride Dangerously With 2 Goats On Bike | Twitter | @mid_waytimes

Mumbai: A bizarre incident was caught on camera on the roads of Mumbai. Traffic rules and regulations are being violated frequently by riders in the city. In an icident of traffic rules violation, a biker was seen carrying goats along with him on a scooter. The incident was filmed by another rider who was following them on the road. The men were spotted carrying goats along with them at Best Colony Road in Goregaon West. They were causing unnecessary harm and suffering to the animals apart from violating traffic rules. The video is doing rounds on social media.

Violation of traffic rules & cruelty to animals

As per reports, the bike rider along with a pillion rider was carrying two goats in the middle of the scooter. The rider was also not wearing a helmet. Another rider who was behind them filmed the whole incident on the phone and appealed to the authorities to take strict action against the bike rider. As per reports, the incident occurred in Mumbai's Best Colony Road in Goregaon.

Strict action against offender

The video which is doing rounds on social media is gaining attention from animal lovers and they are appealing for necessary action against the rider for violating rules and regulations. The internet users said that the bike rider is violating the traffic rules and that includes, riding a bike without helmet, carrying to goats one above the other and holding in the same position for long violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. They should also be charged for endangering the lives of other people present on the roads, appealed the social media users.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video making rounds on social media

The social media users sharing the video on their accounts and they are urging the authorities to take stringent action against the offender in connection with the matter. They said that animal welfare and road safety should be taken seriously and these offences are non-negotiable. They said that this is an alarming situation and demands immediate attention and action.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)