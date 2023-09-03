WATCH: In A Daring Stunt, Auto Driver Rides On Crowded Foot Over Bridge Due To Traffic Jam At Hamdard Nagar In Delhi

Auto Driver Rides On Crowded Foot Over Bridge | Twitter

Delhi: Traffic congestion is a major issue in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) have tried to resolve the issue by introducing many ways to avert traffic congestion on the streets of the national capital. An autorickshaw driver while trying to avoid a traffic jam drove his vehicle over a foot over bridge in the national capital. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred at Hamdard Nagar

The incident occurred at Hamdard Nagar Red Light Sangam Vihar Traffic Cirle in Delhi. The autorickshaw driver was stuck in traffic on the road below the foot over bridge. The traffic movement on the road is usually slow paced on the said road. However, to avoid the traffic the auto driver took a steep turn and got the auto on a footpath and the jumped it onto the stairs of the foot over bridge.

Stunt captured on camera

The stunt of the autorickshaw driver was captured in camera by an onlooker and the video is now going viral on social media. The autorickshaw was empty when the driver drove it over the footover bridge. The driver was only present in the auto an no passengers were seen in the auto. The driver risked his life and the lives of padestrians that were using the footover bridge to commute from one side to the other.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Violation of traffic rules

The autorickshaw driver seemed to be in a hurry and ignored all the traffic rules and regulations and drove the autorickshaw from the main road to the footpath and then on the congested and crowded footover bridge. The Delhi Police should look into the matter and take necessary decisions to avoid such violations of traffic rules by any driver. Traffic rules should be strictly followed, violations of such rules will cause harm to the lives of the driver and other people on the road.

Another such incident in UP

In another such incident, Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry minister Darampal Singh Saini took his VVIP Toyota Fortuner SUV car inside the platform at Railway Station in Lucknow while he was getting late to catch a train to Bareilly. He parked his car at the platform of the station and got down from the car to catch the accelerator.