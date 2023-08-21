WATCH: Artist's Bold Fire Stunt Turns Perilous As He Ignites Petrol In Mouth During Pashupatinath's Procession In MP

In an unexpected turn of events during the procession of Lord Pashupatinath in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, a young man attempting to demonstrate a daring act by igniting fire with petrol in his mouth faced a perilous situation. Initially, flames engulfed his mouth, followed by his clothes catching fire, and eventually, the fire spreading onto the stage. At present, he has been admitted to a local private hospital for medical treatment. However, it is reported that the he has suffered mild burns and is not seriously injured.

According to the available information, on the seventh Monday of the month of Sawan, a grand procession of Lord Pashupatinath's royal palanquin was scheduled. At 11 AM, the procession commenced from the Pashupatinath Temple, featuring a silver idol of Lord Pashupatinath, with musicians, dancers, and onlookers accompanying the royal palanquin. It was during this procession that an artist, engaged in a dance portraying Mahakali, attempted to create fire by blowing petrol from his mouth.

Fellow Artists Swiftly Come To Rescue

However, fellow artists present at the scene promptly came to the rescue, averting a potential disaster. A video capturing the daring act of the artist attempting to ignite fire and eventually suffering burns was captured by an onlooker and subsequently went viral on social media platforms.

Watch video here:

Death of a youth in similar incident in Chhatarpur

A young man lost his life while attempting a fire-breathing stunt during a program associated with the Chief Minister in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The ill-fated individual had filled his mouth with diesel fuel as part of the stunt display. After a short period, he stumbled, sustaining injuries, and ultimately succumbed. The consumption of diesel fuel resulted in his unfortunate demise due to complications in his respiratory system.

Allegations have emerged suggesting that fellow artists accused a BJP leader of coercing the deceased to perform the stunt against his will. The Congress party has demanded immediate financial assistance for the bereaved family.

