Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP announces second list of 23 candidates, 7 sitting MLA's denied tickets |

New Delhi: BJP on Wednesday released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

The official media handle of BJP took to Twitter and said, "The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the names of 23 candidates, in the second list, for the ensuing general elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka".



Read Also Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP tries to cap fallout of 1st list

A total of 7 sitting MLAs could not make it to the second list

As per the list, Nagaraja Chabbi who recently joined BJP from the Congress has been given the ticket to contest from the Kalghatgi constituency.

Ashwini Sampangi the daughter of ex-MLA Y Sampangi will contest from Kolar gold fields (KGF).



NR Santosh who is a close relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa did not find a place on the second list. GV Basavaraju got a ticket to fight from the Arsikere constituency.



From the Mudigere constituency, Deepak Doddaiah has been given the ticket by the party. The sitting MLA from Mudigere Kumar Swamy could not make it to the list.



BJP has given the ticket to Gururaj Gantihole from the Byndoor constituency. He replaces sitting MLA Sukumar Shetty who did not get the ticket.



In the newly released list, Shivakumar got the ticket from Channagiri which was the seat of Madal Virupakshappa. It has to be noted that none from Madal Virupakshappa's family found their place on the list.



Recently Madal Virupakshappa's family was involved in a corruption case which led to an FIR and Lokayukta raid.



The names of the candidates for the 12 constituencies are still remaining to be declared by BJP which includes constituencies of Hubli Dharwad Central, Krishnaraja, Shivamogga, Mahadevpura etc.



Earlier BJP on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for 189 seats out of 224 seats for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the party confirmed in a press conference.



The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.