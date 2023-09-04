Karnataka: 4 Dead, 3 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Chitradurga; Horrific Visuals Surface

Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Chitradurga | Twitter

Chitradurga , September 4: Four people died and three others were injured after a car hit a lorry in the Chitradurga district, said police on Monday. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Samsuddin (40), Mallika (37), Khalil (42) and Tabrej (13).

A car with 7 passengers rammed into a parked lorry

"The incident took place near Mallapura in Chitradurga. A car with 7 passengers rammed into a parked lorry on National Highway-48," said police. The police added, "Four persons were killed on the spot while three others identified as Nargish, Rehan and Rahman were seriously injured."

The car was en route to Tumkur from Hospet

As per preliminary information, the car was en route to Tumkur from Hospet. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital, Chitradurga and the lorry driver has been detained, said police. Further details into the matter are awaited.