Vikas Malu’s Rolls Royce Wasn't Over 100-120 Kmph, Truck Driver Took Illegal U-Turn: Kuber Group Owner's Lawyer

Rolls Royce-Truck Accident | Twitter

Chennai, August 27: Advocate of Vikas Malu, Rajesh Kumar Thakur on Saturday held the truck driver at fault for the accident because he took an illegal U-turn which ultimately caused the collision near Nuh, Haryana. "The truck driver is at fault for the accident because he took an illegal U-turn which ultimately caused the collision," advocate of Vikas Malu told ANI.

"He was in the Rolls Royce car but he was not driving, his driver was driving the car. They were going to Jaipur and three people were there in the car on August 22," he said when asked whether Vikas Malu was driving the car. Three persons, including Malu, were seated in the Rolls Royce that rammed into an oil tanker, he added.

The car was not over 100-120 km/hour

When asked about the speed of the car was reportedly 200 km/per hour, he said, "No it was not over 100-120 km/hour. Which was the prescribed limit of speed there. That car was for a test drive Vikas Malu took that car and the driver was driving as he was an expert in driving luxury cars. So prior to purchasing that car, Vikas Malu took a test drive. Vikas Malu was sitting there in the car and watching the performance of the car."

Vikas Malu seriously injured in luxury car crash

He further said that Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu had been seriously injured in a luxury car crash on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Nuh in Haryana. Earlier on August 22, an accident took place between a truck and a car on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Nuh in Haryana in which two people were killed. Further investigation is underway.