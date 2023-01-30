Karnataka: 3 Bajrang Dal members booked for assaulting Assamese youth in Chikkamagaluru

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Chikkamagaluru: The Karnataka police booked three Bajrang Dal members for allegedly beating up an Assamese youth and tying him to a pole. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday afternoon in Mudigere taluka, stated reports.

According to reports the Bajrang Dal members surrounded youth over suspicion that he was carrying beef in his two-wheeler. A report in South First the trio allegedly tied the 25-year-old daily wage worker at a pole in one of the coffee estates' in the taluka and thrashed him.

The police, however, arrived at the scene later thereby rescuing the youth, stated another report.

Trigger warning: Graphic video ahead; viewer discretion advised

A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the Hindu outfit members assaulting the youth as motorists and others look on. The youth, tied to a pole, is in a haggard state.

According to the South FIrst report, the youth filed a complaint against the three who are now absconding and search for them is underway. The report further quoted the police sub-inspector saying that a counter complaint was filed by Bajrang Dal against the victim for carrying beef.

The police said that they have recovered meat for forensic examination and that they are awaiting report.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government, then led by BS Yeddiurappa, in 2021 had implement stringent anti-cattle slaughter law. The law made it illicit to transport, slaughter, or trade any cattle (cows, bulls, or oxen) in the state but did not ban all forms of beef.

