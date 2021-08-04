India

Updated on

Karnataka: 29 ministers inducted into Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet; check complete list here

By FPJ Web Desk

Karnataka: 29 ministers inducted into Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet; check complete list here

Karnataka's new government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took shape on Wednesday, when 29 ministers were sworn into the state Cabinet by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The team is a mixture of senior and fresh faces. It includes Govind Karajol, K.S. Eshwarappa, V. Umesh Katti and new faces V. Sunil Kumar Araga Jnanendra, Halappa Achar and others.

Here's a look at complete list at the leaders who were sworn in as ministers in Bommai's cabinet:

  • Govind Karajol

  • K.S. Eshwarappa

  • R. Ashok

  • B. Sriramulu

  • V. Somanna

  • V. Umesh Katti

  • S. Angara

  • J.C. Madhuswamy

  • Araga Jananedra

  • Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N.

  • C.C. Patil, Anand Singh

  • Kota Srinivas Poojari

  • Prabhu Chouhan

  • Murugesh Nirani

  • Shivaram Hebbar

  • S.T. Somashekar

  • B.C. Patil

  • Bhyrathi Basavaraju

  • Dr K. Sudhakar

  • K. Gopalaih

  • Shashikala Jolle

  • MTB Naagaraju

  • K.C. Narayana Gowda

  • B.C. Nagesh

  • V. Sunilkumar

  • Halappa Basappa Achar

  • Shankar Patil Munenakoppa

  • Muniratna

In all, six districts have been allotted two cabinet berths. Capital Bengaluru has been awarded with 7 cabinet posts. Eight Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 ST, 1 woman and 2 Brahmins have made it to the cabinet.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in