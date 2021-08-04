Karnataka: 29 ministers inducted into Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet; check complete list here

Karnataka's new government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took shape on Wednesday, when 29 ministers were sworn into the state Cabinet by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The team is a mixture of senior and fresh faces. It includes Govind Karajol, K.S. Eshwarappa, V. Umesh Katti and new faces V. Sunil Kumar Araga Jnanendra, Halappa Achar and others.

Here's a look at complete list at the leaders who were sworn in as ministers in Bommai's cabinet:

Govind Karajol

K.S. Eshwarappa

R. Ashok

B. Sriramulu

V. Somanna

V. Umesh Katti

S. Angara

J.C. Madhuswamy

Araga Jananedra

Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N.

C.C. Patil, Anand Singh

Kota Srinivas Poojari

Prabhu Chouhan

Murugesh Nirani

Shivaram Hebbar

S.T. Somashekar

B.C. Patil

Bhyrathi Basavaraju

Dr K. Sudhakar

K. Gopalaih

Shashikala Jolle

MTB Naagaraju

K.C. Narayana Gowda

B.C. Nagesh

V. Sunilkumar

Halappa Basappa Achar

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa

Muniratna

In all, six districts have been allotted two cabinet berths. Capital Bengaluru has been awarded with 7 cabinet posts. Eight Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 ST, 1 woman and 2 Brahmins have made it to the cabinet.

(With agency inputs)