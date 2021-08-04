Karnataka: 29 ministers inducted into Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet; check complete list here

Karnataka's new government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took shape on Wednesday, when 29 ministers were sworn into the state Cabinet by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.
The team is a mixture of senior and fresh faces. It includes Govind Karajol, K.S. Eshwarappa, V. Umesh Katti and new faces V. Sunil Kumar Araga Jnanendra, Halappa Achar and others.
Here's a look at complete list at the leaders who were sworn in as ministers in Bommai's cabinet:
Govind Karajol
K.S. Eshwarappa
R. Ashok
B. Sriramulu
V. Somanna
V. Umesh Katti
S. Angara
J.C. Madhuswamy
Araga Jananedra
Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N.
C.C. Patil, Anand Singh
Kota Srinivas Poojari
Prabhu Chouhan
Murugesh Nirani
Shivaram Hebbar
S.T. Somashekar
B.C. Patil
Bhyrathi Basavaraju
Dr K. Sudhakar
K. Gopalaih
Shashikala Jolle
MTB Naagaraju
K.C. Narayana Gowda
B.C. Nagesh
V. Sunilkumar
Halappa Basappa Achar
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa
Muniratna
In all, six districts have been allotted two cabinet berths. Capital Bengaluru has been awarded with 7 cabinet posts. Eight Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 ST, 1 woman and 2 Brahmins have made it to the cabinet.
(With agency inputs)
