Karauli communal clashes: 30 detained, CM Ashok Gehlot condemns BJP led UP government and center over 'religion based politics'

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police have detained 30 persons in connection with the communal tension in Karauli district.

On Sunday, the curfew continued and internet services were shut down, resulting into taking the situation under control.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the central government and their policies to be an instigating force behind the communal tension, which seemed to be done in the name of caste and religion based differences.

"After the NDA government came into power, there has been an atmosphere of tension in the country. The incident of Karauli is in front of you," Gehlot said addressing media in Barmer earlier this day.

Later, Gehlot added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should condemn polarization in the name of caste and religion, and appeal that isn't right. Due to such, there is tension everywhere in the country." He also criticized the governance style of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Background

The communal tension scenario erupted in Karauli area of Rajasthan on Saturday, which was during a motorbike rally on the occasion of 'Nav Samvatsar'.

The rally witnessed stone pelting, injuring over 25 persons, thus triggering the clash to greater heights. With the view to curb such threatful activities in the society, the administration imposed a curfew and shutdown internet services.

Recent updates

CM Ashok Gehlot had directed the DGP to carry a detailed investigation over the case. "We have detained 30 persons in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken on the culprits," said Inspector General of Police Shri Prashan Kumar Khamesra IPS.





Gehlot targets BJP and Yogi Adityanath, says Fake encounters took place in UP



While targeting the style of governance of BJP led state of Uttar Pradesh, Gehlot said that Yogi Adityanath's approach towards 'governance' lacks get attention, their 'politics' is aimed at creating perceptions.



Having said that, Gehlot took to quote incidents from the recent UP elections. "The bulldozer was made an election symbol. Fake encounters took place to give a 'action taken' image. Innocent people die in fake encounters," said Gehlot, adding that law and order must be obliged in all cases and circumstances, which the Yogi government fails on.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST