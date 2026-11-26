Kapil Mishra Office Murder Case: Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Accused Aman Gujjar After Encounter In Usmanpur Khadar | Watch | X / IANS

New Delhi: Aman Gujjar, wanted in connection with the murder outside Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's office, was arrested following an encounter with the police in the National Capital's Usmanpur Khadar area, officials said on Thursday.

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The operation was carried out by Delhi Police's North-East District Special Staff. When the accused opened fire on officials, he was injured in the retaliatory action by the police.

The accused was injured in the encounter and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

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Further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

Another accused in the case, Naseem Durrani, was killed in an encounter in Bulandshahr last week.

Durrani, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the UP Special Task Force (STF), Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bulandshahr Police.

Sameer was murdered in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on November 16.

According to the information, following the murder, the Sonia Vihar police station registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Police teams had been monitoring his movements and subsequently received intelligence inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr.

Acting on the specific intelligence, a joint team of the UP STF, Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bulandshahr Police launched an operation to apprehend him. During the operation, an encounter broke out, in which Naseem Durrani was killed.

According to the UP Police STF, the accused was a habitual and desperate criminal who operated in the North-East Delhi area along with his associates and gang members.

The STF said he was allegedly involved in several serious criminal offences, including murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, theft and assault on police personnel.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway and further details are awaited.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)