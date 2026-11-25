Delhi Road Rage Horror: 2 Hospital Employees Attacked With Baseball Bat & Hammer, Injured | X

New Delhi, Nov 25: Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and a hammer following a road altercation near Sarai Kale Khan Flyover in the national capital on Wednesday, leaving both injured, police said.

Road Altercation Escalates Into Assault

According to preliminary information shared by police, the incident took place when the victims, identified as Vikram (39) and Arun (22), were returning home after completing their duty at the hospital's Medical Records Section on a silver-coloured Apache motorcycle.

#SaraiKaleKhan: सराय काले खां फ्लाईओवर पर रोड रेज; सफेद क्रेटा सवार बदमाशों ने सफदरजंग अस्पताल के दो कर्मचारियों पर बेसबॉल बैट और हथौड़े से किया जानलेवा हमला➡ ड्यूटी के बाद बाइक से गाजियाबाद घर लौट रहे सफदरजंग अस्पताल के संविदा कर्मी विक्रम (39) और अरुण (22) की बाइक सफेद हुंडई क्रेटा (DL7CU4757) से टच हो गई थी➡ मामूली टक्कर से भड़के क्रेटा सवार दो युवकों ने पहले मारपीट की और फिर बेसबॉल बैट व हथौड़े से दोनों कर्मचारियों के सिर पर ताबड़तोड़ वार कर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया➡ सूचना मिलते ही सनलाइट कॉलोनी थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों घायलों को तत्काल ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया; BNS की धारा 109/309/3(5) के तहत FIR दर्ज➡ कार के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस आरोपियों की पहचान और गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है#DelhiPolice #SaraiKaleKhan #RoadRage #SafdarjungHospital #SunlightColony #DelhiNews #CrimeUpdate@DelhiPolice | @CPDelhi | @DCPSEastDelhi | @RJNews_Ncr | — 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 🇮🇳 (@nationalDivyang) November 25, 2026

During their journey, a white Hyundai Creta allegedly came into contact with their motorcycle. Following the incident, two occupants of the car reportedly stepped out and got into an altercation with the motorcycle riders, said the police.

The situation allegedly escalated into a physical assault, with the accused attacking both men using a baseball bat and a hammer. They reportedly struck the victims on their heads, causing injuries.

Police Response And Medical Treatment

A PCR call was received through emergency number 112 at around 4.10 p.m. from a caller identified as Ankit Mavi, a private driver, regarding a quarrel and assault near the flyover.

Following the call, a daily diary entry, DD No. 77A, was recorded at Sunlight Colony police station. Both injured persons were immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

Vikram, son of Sevaram, is a resident of Shastri Nagar in Ghaziabad, while Arun, son of Vikram, lives in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

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Police Investigation Underway

Police said the identities and whereabouts of the occupants of the car were being verified. An FIR is being registered under Sections 109, 309 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the altercation, the individual roles of the accused and the motive behind the assault. Further details are awaited.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)