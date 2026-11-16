Delhi: Man Shot Dead Near Minister Kapil Mishra's Office In Khajuri Khas |

A man identified as Sameer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on the evening of November 16. The shooting took place near the office of Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra in Northeast Delhi.

Sameer sustained critical gunshot injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and began examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events. Preliminary suspicion suggests that personal enmity could have been the motive behind the killing.

The incident has triggered tension and fear among residents of the locality, while further investigation into the case is underway.