Kanwar Yatra 2024: An Economic Lifeline For Regional Businesses | PTI

As the Kanwar Yatra begins today (July 22), marking the start of the Hindu month of Shravan, an influx of over three crore (30 million) Shiv devotees is expected. This annual pilgrimage is not only a significant religious event but also a major economic driver for the regions it passes through.

Kanwariyas, the participants of the Yatra, traverse various routes through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, spending substantial amounts of money that benefit thousands of local businesses. These include eateries, clothes sellers, fruit vendors, and pitcher sellers.

Though there is no formal study on the expenses incurred by the kanwariyas, rough estimates suggest that the month-long yatra generates business worth around Rs 1,000 crore along the Kanwar route.

"The economic boost comes from the spending by kanwariyas and the earnings of eateries and food sellers along the 240 km-long Yatra route. Kanwariyas spend on clothes, pitchers or cans for carrying Ganga Jal, and food and beverages," said Dr. Nomita P. Kumar from the Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow.

It is estimated that a Kanwariya spends between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 during the Yatra. Some kanwariyas travel on their bikes, cars, or tractor trolleys, providing good business to petrol pumps along the route.

During the Yatra, devotees transport Ganga water from Haridwar in Uttarakhand or Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to their hometowns. Participants, mostly men dressed in saffron, carry pots of plastic, brass, or steel filled with holy water. They cover several hundred kilometers, spending days at roadside camps, visiting eateries, and staying in dhabas before concluding their journey.

Eateries Thrive During Kanwar Yatra

Thousands of eateries, clothes sellers, fruit vendors, pitcher (Kanwar) sellers, and other shopkeepers see significant business during the Kanwar Yatra each year. As kanwariyas cover hundreds of kilometers, often on foot, they stop at roadside camps, eateries, and dhabas before reaching their native places.

Vishwajit Chaudhary, owner of Shiva Tourist Punjabi Dhaba, mentioned that eateries earn twice as much during the yatra compared to other days. “We usually do business of Rs 2 lakh a month on normal days. But during the Kanwar Yatra, the heavy influx of kanwariyas boosts our business significantly,” he said.

The business during Kanwar Yatra is so lucrative that some Muslim dhaba owners have temporarily handed over operations to Hindu employees, while others have laid off their Muslim workers. Gulzar, a dhaba owner in Khatauli, handed over operations to Laxman Singh from Mathedi for a month to avoid any trouble.

“We wait the whole year for Kanwar Yatra to serve kanwariyas and make some money. During this period, I even avoid eating garlic and onion and serve kanwariyas with full devotion. But this situation put me in a fix. I had two options – either close my dhaba or hand over operations to a Hindu employee. I opted for the latter,” he said.

Not only dhaba owners but also daily wage earners benefit during the yatra. Brijesh Pal, a daily wage laborer, works at a roadside dhaba in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar during the two months of Shravan. He earns 400-600 rupees a day and receives at least two meals a day. “On normal days, I work as a menial laborer, but Shravan gives me an opportunity to earn good money,” he said.

Government Preparations

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the yatra, including renovating roads, constructing culverts, and ensuring cleanliness. "The Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, and Urban Development Department have been directed to repair all roads related to the yatra in every district. Continuous cleaning of the Kanwar Yatra route will be conducted throughout the month," a government spokesman said.

Special measures include regular spraying of bleaching powder, malathion dust, and lime, anti-larvae spraying, fogging in camp areas, and sanitizing community toilets twice daily. "During the holy month of Shravan, all urban bodies in the state must remain alert and active," Principal Secretary Amrit Abhisar said.

Street lights along the route will be repaired and maintained, and a continuous power supply will be ensured in the Kanwar Yatra and camp areas. The government has also launched a campaign against the use of prohibited plastic carry bags and thermocol disposable products.

The government has made a budgetary allocation for Kanwar Yatra and the total allocation is around Rs 100 crore. This also includes an expenditure of Rs 20 lakh for hiring choppers to shower rose petals over the kanwariyas and to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra not only serves as a spiritual journey for millions but also significantly boosts the local economy, providing a much-needed financial uplift to numerous small businesses and workers along its path.