Kanpur: Two men kidnap, rape a minor girl; one arrested

Kanpur: Two men in Kapur kidnapped and raped a minor girl when she had stepped outside her house to feed her animals

The two brothers, Chutkan and Badkan, grabbed and abducted her and later raped her Kanpur.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint to the police when the girl went missing for hours. The whole village searched for the girl, but couldn’t find her.

The police arrested one accused while the other one is on run.

According to India Today, Derapur Circle Officer, Kanpur Dehat, Shiv Thakur said a case has been registered with immediate effect after receiving information about the rape of the girl.

Investigations are underway.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:56 AM IST