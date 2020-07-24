Kanpur lab technician killed within 1 week of kidnap: Cops

KANPUR/LUCKNOW: A lab technician who was kidnapped a month back in Kanpur was killed within a week of being held captive, police said on Friday, while 11 policemen, including two senior officers, were suspended for laxity.

The man's family claimed Rs30 lakh ransom was paid for his release in the presence of police, but Circle Officer Vikas Pandey said the allegation was not true. 5 people, including a woman and 2 friends of S Yadav, were arrested in the case, police said.

Meanwhile, the government directed Additional DG (PHQ) BP Jogdand to probe whether any ransom was paid by the family of the 27-year-old lab technician or not. According to an official spokesman in Lucknow, the government has suspended SP (South) Aprana Gupta and then circle officer Manoj Gupta in public interest.

The SSP suspended former SHO (Barra) Ranjit Rai, chowki incharge Rajesh Kumar and seven others -- a sub-inspector and six constables -- for laxity in the investigation, the spokesman said.

Senior SP (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said a police probe confirmed that Yadav was murdered by his abductors. Several suspects were detained and grilled intensively, and two of them confessed to the crime.

The accused initially tried to mislead the police, but later they disclosed that they kidnapped S Yadav, and killed him either on June 26 or June 27. They further confessed they disposed of Yadav's body in Pandu river, the SSP said, adding the accused had worked together with Yadav in another pathology lab.

5 people including a woman and 2 friends of the deceased were arrested. Several police teams, including crime branch and surveillance, were directed to find the victim's body and arrest all those involved in the crime, the SSP said.

Opposition parties, including Congress and BSP condemned the killing and alleged that there was "jungle raj" in the state.

BSP president Mayawati in a tweet said, "In another incident during the jungle raj in UP, the body of Sanjit Yadav was thrown into the river by his kidnappers in Kanpur. This is very sad and condemnable. The state government needs to immediately come into action specially in the matters of crime control and law and order.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the law and order in Uttar Pradesh has completely collapsed.

After taking the life of a common man, now public proclamations are being made about it, she said, adding be it home, road, offi­ce, no one feels safe anywhere. “After Vikram Joshi, now abducted Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur has been killed. The police got the money paid to the kidnappers and he was killed as well. A new 'gundaraj' has come into being," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "In this jungle raj, law and order has surrendered before the goons," she said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The death of man kidnapped in Kanpur is saddening. The government remained inactive even after warning. Now it should give at least Rs 50 lakh to the aggrieved family and the SP will give Rs5 lakh to them,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with a hashtag " #PresidentRuleInUP".