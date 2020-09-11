Kangana on the plane: As reporters go nuts on-air, Twitter wonders if they will be 'banned' like Kunal Kamra

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday after her property in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The actress, who has been given Y-plus security by the Centre took an Indigo Airline flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai.
A woman who was traveling in the same flight as Kangana shared the ruckus created by journalists onboard.
She told the Quint, how despite filming being prohibited inside an aircraft, reporters thronged to capture footage of Ranaut and livestream it at the same time.
The woman also added that neither Kangana, nor her sister Rangoli Chandel wore a mask inside the flight. Meanwhile reporters standing in close proximity, gave social distancing a toss and pulled down their masks to speak as well.
As the story went viral on social media, netizens compared it with Indigo’s ban on comedian Kunal Kamra who was suspended from travelling with the airline for six months, after he heckled Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami onboard.
Here's the video that got Kunal Kamra banned.
After IndiGo banned Kamra, aviation minister Hardeep Puri asked other airlines to follow. "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," he tweeted.
