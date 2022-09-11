e-Paper Get App
Kamrul Islam Choudhury, Congress Assam Pradesh Committee General Secretary, resigns from party

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
Kamrul Islam Choudhury

In another blow for Congress amid series of resignations from its leaders, another Congress leader Kamrul Islam Choudhury, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Sunday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

In a letter penned to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Islam Choudhary said that the present instability of Congress party in Assam due to the directionless and confused leadership of APCC during the last few months has left no reason for him to continue as a member of INC.



