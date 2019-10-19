Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Local UP neta ordered hit, alleges slain man’s mother

Lucknow: The mother of Kamlesh Tiwari, the leader of a political party in Uttar Pradesh who was killed at his house in Lucknow on Friday, has alleged he was killed by a local politician over a land dispute. His son, Satyam Tiwari, has said he does not "trust anyone" and wants the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case. "No one asked me what I feel, who I suspect. He (local politician) got my son killed. He is a land mafia. We had a dispute over a temple land," Kamlesh Tiwari's mother, Kusum, told reporters outside her house.

When reporters asked Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh about Kusum Tiwari's allegations at a press conference, he declined to comment.

Satyam Tiwari said, "We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?”

Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was a leader of the Hindu Samaj Party. His throat was cut and he was shot multiple times by a group at his house in Lucknow.

‘Yogi govt betrayed us’

In the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, his mother, Kusum Tiwari, as per online reports, has said that the Yogi Adityanath govt repeatedly ignored their requests for security cover and instead reduced the number of security guards who were protecting her son. Rejecting claims made by the Uttar Pradesh Police that it has "solved" the murder case, his mother, Kusum Tiwari, on Saturday alleged that it was the state administration that "betrayed" their family by not providing adequate security cover, despite repeated requests.Also, Tiwari’s family have demanded a National Investigation Agency-led investigation in the case.

"We want the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari, son of Kamlesh Tiwari told ANI here on Saturday. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.