Kalyaganj Minor Death Case : HC ‘Unhappy’ Over State’s Role In Probe

Kolkata: Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed his ‘unhappiness’ over the ‘non-cooperation’ from the state government’s side over the death of ‘juvenile tribal minor girl’ in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur.

A month before Calcutta High Court had formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and two members of the SIT comprising Upendra Nath Biswas, Former. Additional Director of CBI and Pankaj Dutta, former IG appeared before Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Thursday and submitted that "there has been total non-cooperation on the part of the state government. Further, it was also submitted that the third member of the SIT, a serving police official, Damayanti Sen, has not cooperated with the other members of the SIT".

It is pertinent to mention that Sen has been transferred by the state government from Special CP - I, Kolkata Police to ADG, Training.

According to High Court sources, Justice Mantha had asked the Home Secretary to file a report before the Court on the several issues brought forward, including the alleged complete non cooperation by the state government and alleged gross violation of the earlier order of the Court of May 11, 2023.