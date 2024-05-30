Kaliabor Seat, Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Out of 14 in the northeastern state of Assam, Kaliabor, also known as Kaziranga, is a prominent seat and witnessed polls on April 19th during the 1st phase of the Lok Sabha election. This constituency is a general constituency and has a literacy rate of 64.63 percent.

It has ten assembly segments spanning three districts: Jorhat, which includes Dergaon constituency; Nagaon, which includes Dhing, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, and Kaliabor constituencies; and Golaghat, which includes Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Golaghat, and Khumtai assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured Sarupathar, Golaghat, and Khumtai constituencies, whereas the Congress secured Batadroba, Rupohihat, and Samaguri constituencies, followed by the AGP party, which secured Kaliabor, Bokakhat, and Dergaon assembly seats, and the AIUDF secured Dhing assembly constituency. According to the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this constituency is 16,03,963 and 1,09,673, which is around 93.6 percent, and 6.4 percent respectively.

Contestants

The BJP fielded Kamakhya Prasad Tasa against Roselina Tirkey from the Congress for this key parliamentary seat. The Congress has maintained its stronghold since 1998 and is eyeing a seventh consecutive win in this election.

Previous Poll Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, with 7,86,092 votes and 55.18 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta with 2,09,994 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, with 4,43,315 votes and 38.41 percent of the vote share, defeated Mrinal Kumar Saikia from the BJP with 93,847 marginal votes.

In 2009, Dip Gogoi of the Congress, with 1,51,989 marginal votes, defeated Gunin Hazarika from the Asom Gana Parisad, securing 4,34,676 votes and 45.25 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.