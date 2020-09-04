Kafeel Khan says came to Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice

"The Rajasthan border is connected with Mathura and hence we entered Bharatpur connecting with the town. Here there is a Congress government and we feel safe. Even my family felt the same. I was mentally harassed for seven-and-a-half months and was also physically tortured. The only thing I was asked was not to speak against the government. Now, I want to spend time peacefully with my family," he added.

He further said that he warned everyone about the COVID-19 pandemic on January 27 itself and circulated a video making them aware on how to fight with the virus by washing hands. "However, I was arrested on January 29. I also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on present medical arrangements," he said, adding that around 1 crore people will be infected with this virus.

"Now I shall try to get reinstated in my job and will request the CM for the same. I will write a letter to him in this context. With my last 10 years of experience, I can contribute in the fight against COVID pandemic. Those making the vaccine can test it on me as well."

"NSA was slapped against me without any grounds and I was kept in jail for no reason where I was mentally and physically tortured. Even Allahabad High Court said that DM Aligarh misused Indian legal arrangements," claimed Khan.

Khan was arrested in January on charges of giving a 'hate speech' in AMU against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 13, 2019. The NSA was slapped against him and he was sent to Mathura jail.