K Kavitha Resigns From BRS & Quits MLC Post, Day After Her Suspension From Party

Hyderabad: A day after K Chandrashekar Rao suspended his daughter K Kavitha from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana Jagruthi President resigned from the post of MLC and also quit the party on Wednesday. The Telangana MLC has also doubled down her attack on senior party leaders, T Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar

“I am resigning from BRS and submitting my MLC resignation letter to the Council Speaker,” Kavitha said.

While talking addressing a press conference, Kavitha hinted out a family feud. She alleged that her brother KT Rama Rao did not address her concerns. “I went to Bhavan and met brother KTR. I told him about the conspiracies and the false campaign against me. I requested him, not even as a sister, at least as an MLC of our party, but he did not bother. He didn’t even call me. This happened long back,” she said.

“As the Working President, as a party MLC, I complained about these conspiracies. Did you take any action on this, Anna? Did you even speak a single word about it?” Kavitha added.

During the press conference, the Telangana MLC called KCR her “inspiration”.

She accused Harish Rao of colluding with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against KCR. "I'm requesting my father to examine the party leaders surrounding him. I spoke straightforwardly and requested him to consider my words. Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao planned to destroy our family while travelling together on a flight; Revanth Reddy should answer for this," she said.

On Tuesday, Kavitha was suspended by KCR for the BRS for anti-party activities, a day after she publicly accused Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar of tarnishing her father’s image. Notably, Harish Rao is Kavitha's cousin.

On Monday, the Telangana government ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kaleshwaram project. After the state government’s announcement, Kavitha alleged that any BRS leaders, Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, were “conspiring” against her and KCR over the Kaleshwaram issue.