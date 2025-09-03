Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Resumes Jan Sunwai Public Hearing With Tight Security After Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed her public hearing programme at her camp office amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday morning, a fortnight after she was attacked during the Jan Sunwai programme.

People from different parts of the city raised their grievances and sought help from the chief minister during the programme, which began at 8 am.

Gupta was seated on a chair while people came up before her one by one, submitting their applications and interacting with her through a microphone set up across her table.

Earlier, Gupta used to go among the people gathered for 'Jan Sunwai' at her residence-cum-camp office, freely interacting with them.

Police personnel, including female security staff, formed an inner ring around the chief minister as she conducted the Jan Sunwai.

Proper security arrangements, including policemen frisking participants with metal detectors and monitoring the proceedings through CCTV cameras, were put in place to prevent any incident.

Gupta was attacked by a man from Rajkot (Gujarat) during a Jan Sunwai on August 20 at her camp office, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg.

In a post on X, the Delhi chief minister said she met citizens from across the city and directed officers for immediate redressal of their grievances.

"The interaction with the public always fills me with a new energy and deepens the commitment towards service. Jan Sunwai is a new tradition," she said.

दिल्ली के सभी सम्मानित नागरिकों का मुख्यमंत्री जनसेवा सदन में हार्दिक अभिनंदन। आज जनसुनवाई के दौरान राजधानी के विभिन्न हिस्सों से आए नागरिकों से भेंटकर उनके सुझाव और समस्याएँ सुनीं। हर समस्या का शीघ्र समाधान सुनिश्चित करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को तुरंत आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।… pic.twitter.com/xyZPioao58 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 3, 2025

"Every citizen is heard during 'Jan Sunwai,' and each suggestion becomes a beacon of Delhi's development," she said and added that topmost priority to public service and redressal of each grievance was a resolve of the Delhi government.

A large number of men and women gathered at the chief minister's residence on Raj Niwas, hoping for a solution to their problems and also seeking help from the government.

"I requested the Chief Minister for clearing my name on the waiting list for Haj. Madam said it will be done," said Fauzia, a resident of Maujpur.

Around 165 persons submitted their grievances and suggestions to the chief minister, who directed necessary action on them, officials said.

Many people also greeted Gupta with bouquets on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)