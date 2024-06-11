Jyotiraditya Scindia Assumes Charge As Union Minister Of Communications Under Modi 3.0 Govt; Watch

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday assumed charge as Union Minister of Communications. After taking charge, he told reporters that he was honoured to be given the ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is my honour that the Prime Minister has given me the responsibility of the communications ministry. Under his leadership, there has been a revolution in this department. I vow to persevere and put in my best to ensure that we deliver according to the aspirations of the Prime Minister as well as 140 crore people of India," Scindia said.

A descendant of the former royal family of Gwalior, Scindia severed his ties with the Congress party in 2020 after 18 years and joined the BJP along with his 22 loyalist MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha and entrusted him with the responsibility of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Political Journey

Scindia began his journey in public service in 2002. He has also been a five-term Member of Parliament, which includes four terms in the Lok Sabha (2002-04, 2004-09, 2009-14 and 2014-19), and the current term in the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 540929 votes. The Guna constituency has been a stronghold of the Scindia family for a long time. His grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, who is fondly remembered as the Rajmata of Gwalior, represented this constituency for four successive terms from 1989 to 1998 as a BJP leader.

In 2014, he was appointed as Chief Whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and in 2019 as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge for Uttar Pradesh West and Member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

In 2008, he served as the Minister of State for Telecommunications, Posts, and IT; in 2009 as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and then, in 2012 as Minister of Power (Independent Charge). Scindia's tenure as Minister of State for Telecommunications, Posts, and IT ushered in the transformational Project Arrow that modernised the Indian post offices through new branding and IT-enabled procedures.