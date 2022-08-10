Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

Photo: Twitter Image

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed 49th Chief Justice of India, a government notification said on Wednesday.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was recommended to the Centre by outgoing Chief Justice NV Ramana- the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court- as his successor and the next CJI.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge of the Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27th August, 2022, the notification said.

This a developing story.