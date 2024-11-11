Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Oath As Chief Justice of India, Know All About DY Chandrachud's Successor In Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna takes oath of office administered by President of India Droupadi Murmu in a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on November 11, 2024 | ANI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna took the oath for the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday (November 11). The Supreme Court of India judge has previously been involved in major judgments like scrapping of electoral bonds and to uphold abrogation of Article 370. Justice Khanna has become 51st Chief Justice of India. President of India Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at a special ceremony scheduled at 10 am.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Sanjiv Khanna at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/tJmJ1U3DXv — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Justice Khanna has succeeded outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud and will head the top office of Indian judiciary till May 13, 2025. CJI Khanna has served in the Supreme Court since January 2019.

The central government has already notified Justice Khanna's appointment as CJI on October 24following Justice Chandrachud's recommendation on October 16.

On Friday, former CJI Chandrachud was given a farewell by judges, lawyers and staff of the apex court. It was his last day serving day.

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, The New Chief Justice Of India?

CJI Khanna is from a prominent Delhi-based family of legal experts. He is son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and nephew of former Supreme Court judge HR Khanna.

CJI Khanna is a third-generation lawyer. He is known for his emphasis on reducing the pendency of cases before the courts.

CJI Khanna's uncle Justice HR Khanna was involved in a prominent case during the Emergency. He wrote a dissenting verdict in the case of ADM Jabalpur.

The majority verdict against which Justice HR Khanna wrote the dissenting judgment is held as a 'black spot' on judiciary.

Justice Khanna appeared to fall out of favour with the government after his judgment as the government superseded him making Justice MH Beg the Chief Justice of India.

When Was CJI Sanjiv Khanna Born?

CJI Sanjiv Khanna was born on born on May 14, 1960.

In 1983 he joined Bar Council of Delhi as an advocate. In the initial days of his career, CJI Khanna practised in district courts at Tis Hazari complex. He later on practised in Delhi High Court.

For a long time, he was senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department.

CJI Khanna was appointed a standing counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Notable judgments of Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Aside from electoral bonds and abrogation of Article 370, Justice Khanna has been involved in other notable judgments like granting of interim bail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A bench headed by Justice Khanna also found on April 26 that fears of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were 'unfounded'. The bench refused to pass an order to revert to older, ballot paper system.