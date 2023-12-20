 'Jungle Raj In Bihar Continues', Says BJP After Liquor Mafia Crush Police Inspector To Death; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Jungle Raj In Bihar Continues', Says BJP After Liquor Mafia Crush Police Inspector To Death; Video Surfaces

'Jungle Raj In Bihar Continues', Says BJP After Liquor Mafia Crush Police Inspector To Death; Video Surfaces

A sub-inspector was killed and a Home Guard jawan was injured when liquor smugglers attacked a police team in Begusarai in Bihar

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Liquor Mafia Crush Police Inspector To Death | PTI

Begusarai, Bihar: In a Shocking incident that has come to light from Begusarai in Bihar, A sub-inspector was killed and a Home Guard jawan was injured when liquor smugglers attacked a police team in Begusarai in Bihar, late on Tuesday.

Police action after receiving tip on smuggling attempt

Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car. Based on the information a night patrol vehicle was sent. At 12:30 pm, to stop the car, inspector Khamas Chaudhary was standing with the police car near Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge along with three other Home Guard jawans.

Owner of vehicle arrested

Seeing the police car, the car driver increased his speed and hit Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, due to which he died. Another home guard jawan has also been injured and was admitted to Sadar Hospital. A special team has been formed. The team has arrested the owner of the vehicle. Interrogation is underway.

Injured Home Guard Jawan recalls incident

Recalling his ordeal, Balasaheb Yadav, Home Guard jawan who was injured said, "A car came from behind and hit me...We were stationed at the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge. The incident happened at around 12:00 midnight...A total of four people were on duty. Only I was injured, while the officer Khamas Chaudhary died."

BJP: Its 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Training guns at the Bihar Govt, BJP's Shehnaz Poonawalla said, "Complete Jungle Raj in Bihar. Liquor Mafia runs over & kills Daroga & seriously injures home guard in Begusarai, Bihar. Earlier, Sand mafia killed cop on duty in Bihar; Gau-Pashu taskar mafia killed another cop in Samastipur ; liquor mafia had killed one more cop in Muzaffarpur. Free run for sharab,sand, gau taskar mafia under Nitish - RJD govt & Lathis for anganwadi workers. From Pujaris to cops to women- no one is safe in Bihar."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Shocker: Class 7 Girl Student Dies Due To Heart Attack While Walking To School In...

Karnataka Shocker: Class 7 Girl Student Dies Due To Heart Attack While Walking To School In...

Madhya Pradesh: 4-Years RI To Candidate & Impersonator In Vyapam Exam Scam

Madhya Pradesh: 4-Years RI To Candidate & Impersonator In Vyapam Exam Scam

Nagaland State Lottery Result 20th December, 2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 20th December, 2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

India Logs 614 New COVID-19 Cases; Know States With Highest Deaths As Of December 2023

India Logs 614 New COVID-19 Cases; Know States With Highest Deaths As Of December 2023

'Ready To Look Into It': PM Modi Responds To US Allegations Of Indian Link In Foiled Pannun Killing...

'Ready To Look Into It': PM Modi Responds To US Allegations Of Indian Link In Foiled Pannun Killing...