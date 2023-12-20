'Jungle Raj In Bihar Continues', Says BJP After Liquor Mafia Crush Police Inspector To Death; Video Surfaces

Liquor Mafia Crush Police Inspector To Death | PTI

Begusarai, Bihar: In a Shocking incident that has come to light from Begusarai in Bihar, A sub-inspector was killed and a Home Guard jawan was injured when liquor smugglers attacked a police team in Begusarai in Bihar, late on Tuesday.

VIDEO | A sub-inspector was killed and a Home Guard jawan was injured when liquor smugglers attacked a police team in #Begusarai, #Bihar, late on Tuesday.

Police action after receiving tip on smuggling attempt

Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car. Based on the information a night patrol vehicle was sent. At 12:30 pm, to stop the car, inspector Khamas Chaudhary was standing with the police car near Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge along with three other Home Guard jawans.

Owner of vehicle arrested

Seeing the police car, the car driver increased his speed and hit Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, due to which he died. Another home guard jawan has also been injured and was admitted to Sadar Hospital. A special team has been formed. The team has arrested the owner of the vehicle. Interrogation is underway.

#WATCH | Bihar: Yogendra Kumar, SP Begusarai says, "...The owner of the car & the driver Kartik (accused) were in contact over a call last night. It means that both of them are involved in the liquor business. We will take action against both of them...A special team is…

Injured Home Guard Jawan recalls incident

Recalling his ordeal, Balasaheb Yadav, Home Guard jawan who was injured said, "A car came from behind and hit me...We were stationed at the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge. The incident happened at around 12:00 midnight...A total of four people were on duty. Only I was injured, while the officer Khamas Chaudhary died."

#WATCH | Begusarai: "...A car came from behind and hit me...We were stationed at the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge. The incident happened at around 12:00 midnight...A total of four people were on duty. Only I was injured, while the officer Khamas Chaudhary died...," says…

BJP: Its 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Training guns at the Bihar Govt, BJP's Shehnaz Poonawalla said, "Complete Jungle Raj in Bihar. Liquor Mafia runs over & kills Daroga & seriously injures home guard in Begusarai, Bihar. Earlier, Sand mafia killed cop on duty in Bihar; Gau-Pashu taskar mafia killed another cop in Samastipur ; liquor mafia had killed one more cop in Muzaffarpur. Free run for sharab,sand, gau taskar mafia under Nitish - RJD govt & Lathis for anganwadi workers. From Pujaris to cops to women- no one is safe in Bihar."