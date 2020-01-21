JP Nadda pads up for dicey Delhi polls; Amit Shah steps aside as party chief

The BJP will face the electorate in Delhi and Bihar under Jagat Prakash Nadda (59) and not Amit Shah. The tenure of Shah (55) as BJP President ended on Monday with working president Nadda (59) getting elected unopposed for three years.

The election was a formality and Nadda was elected without contest. Popularly known as 'JP', Nadda was practically head of the party as working president for the past eight months since Shah became the home minister, but the party decided to put him in saddle only after completion of the membership drive and the organisational elections.

His name was proposed by Shah as also the two other former presidents -- Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh.