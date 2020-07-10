Vikas Dubey encounter killing: Many predicted Kanpur criminal's fatal end

In 2017, Rajdeep Sardesai while covering the Uttar Pradesh election results, kept blowing his trumpet on how he predicted a BJP victory. Sardesai, a political analyst, has been covering elections in India for the past two decades, and can confidentially say that his sources are some of the best around. And he proved once again while calling the Vikas Dubey encounter right down to the middle.
On Thursday, Sardesai tweeted, “A retired IPS officer tells me: ‘It’s unlikely Vikas Dubey will be caught; he and associates will be mostly ‘encountered’, they know too many secrets about too many ‘big’ people’” well, it’s day 6 since the gangster escaped after killing 8 policemen. Watch this space!”
Notably, this tweet was written even before Dubey was arrested in Ujjain. Sardesai even got trolled by police officer Pranav Mahajan.
However, Dubey's arrest and subsequent encounter has left people stunned. Here is how people reacted. Sardesai was the first to respond to Mahajan's jibe at him
In this case, it's not just Sardesai. Many others predicted Dubey's encounter.
Dubey, who was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday, was shot dead on Friday, reports said.
Confirming the same, Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General of Kanpur police said, "Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident."
According to reports, the vehicle overturned two kilometres before reaching Kanpur city limits. Dubey allegedly tried snatching a pistol after the vehicle overturned to make an escape, but was shot multiple times. He died en route to hospital, the report said.
Dubey was arrested on Thursday at Ujjain, while visiting the town's famous Mahakal temple.
While there are contrasting claims from the guard and the priest of the temple that led up to the events of the arrest, one video where Dubey is heard shouting mein Kanpur wala Vikas Dubey hoon, has added a dramatic twist to a criminal case that has seen the plot twists that are straight out of a crime novel.
Dubey's arrest comes on the same day two of his aides were allegedly killed in an encounter.
