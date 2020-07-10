Vikas Dubey encounter killing: Many predicted Kanpur criminal's fatal end

In 2017, Rajdeep Sardesai while covering the Uttar Pradesh election results, kept blowing his trumpet on how he predicted a BJP victory. Sardesai, a political analyst, has been covering elections in India for the past two decades, and can confidentially say that his sources are some of the best around. And he proved once again while calling the Vikas Dubey encounter right down to the middle.

On Thursday, Sardesai tweeted, “A retired IPS officer tells me: ‘It’s unlikely Vikas Dubey will be caught; he and associates will be mostly ‘encountered’, they know too many secrets about too many ‘big’ people’” well, it’s day 6 since the gangster escaped after killing 8 policemen. Watch this space!”