Journalists covering PM Modi's event in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow will need to produce 'character certificates' | AFP Photo

The district administration's latest order that all journalists must produce a character certificate for access and security passes to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Himachal Pradesh visit tomorrow, has sparked off a major controversy.

After the cancellation of his final rally in the state that was scheduled for September 24 in Mandi due to poor weather, everyone will be eyeing the PM's day-long visit tomorrow.

Not just the privately-owned print, digital, and news television journalists, even state-run media representatives such as All Indian Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan have been asked to carry 'character verification' certificate. An official notification was issued by the police on September 29 on the issue.

The notification asked the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) to supply a list of all press correspondents, photographers, videographers, and Doordarshan and AIR teams along with "a certificate of their character verfication'.

The notification read, "The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1, 2022 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office."

The chief spokesperson of the Himachal Congress committee, Naresh Chauhan, condemned the administration's demand, by saying that the move was against the freedom of the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that this demand comes as an irony that while the journalists were being asked to produce character verification certificate, thousands of people who will be brought in to attend the rally will not be required to produce any identity proof.

The Prime Minister is set to address a public meeting in Himachal's Bilaspur, and inaugurate campus of the AIIMS. He will further participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.