'Joking is better than killing': Nazma Aapi's tragicomedy take on Delhi violence

For those who are living under a rock, Nazma Aapi is a super-fun, entertaining character (played by Saloni Gaur) on social media, who has something to say on every issue- be it political, films or any current topic.
The character is a young Muslim girl, wearing a hijab, who has an authentic 'Dilli' accent. Amidst other topics, Nazma also has a lot to say about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests that have engulfed the capital since more than two months.
Her USP is her funny take on the most serious issues and how she executes the jokes with a straight face. At present Saloni Gaur has 55.5K followers on Twitter and 47.1K followers on Instagram.
Here is what she has to say on the current scenario in Delhi:
This is not the first time Saloni has posted a video on a political issue. Yesterday, she posted a video on India's reaction on US President Donald Trump's first visit to India. In this video she is seen taking a dig at Congress and highlighting how Trump's family did not get snapped at the Taj Mahal, like almost every conventional Indian who visits the monument does.
Speaking of Delhi, the death toll rise to 22 over the amended citizenship act and rioters have resorted to pelting stones, setting vehicles and shops ablaze and thrashing people.
