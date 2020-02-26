'Joking is better than killing': Nazma Aapi's tragicomedy take on Delhi violence

For those who are living under a rock, Nazma Aapi is a super-fun, entertaining character (played by Saloni Gaur) on social media, who has something to say on every issue- be it political, films or any current topic.

The character is a young Muslim girl, wearing a hijab, who has an authentic 'Dilli' accent. Amidst other topics, Nazma also has a lot to say about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests that have engulfed the capital since more than two months.