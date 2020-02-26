Delhi Violence: Dear Aamir, Amitabh, Sachin and co, you spoke out against communalism in 2002, why are you silent now

As Delhi burnt amid the communal violence that hit the capital on Monday, several eminent personalities and Bollywood celebs took to social media to condemn the heinous act. Some even compared it to the 2002 Gujarat riots that shook the nation to its core. However, the only difference between then and now, is that the ones who called out the crimes back then, have chosen to stay mum in the present situation.

A video from 2002, has surfaced online, which shows B-town stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar, artist MF Hussain among others, who urged masses to ‘stop the hatred’.

The burning of a train in Godhra with Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya incited the inter-communal violence that went on for over a year, causing deaths, rapes and looting of over a thousand individuals. The state government – with Chief Minister Narendra Modi (now Prime Minister) in-charge – had been accused of inciting and condoning the violence. While Modi was later cleared of complicity in the violence by an SC-appointed Special Investigation Team rejected the claims of complicity, and that the Modi administration hadn’t done enough to prevent the riots.

At that time, a host of the country’s top stars had come out to speak out against communal violence. These included Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan among other celebrities.