Delhi Violence: Dear Aamir, Amitabh, Sachin and co, you spoke out against communalism in 2002, why are you silent now

As Delhi burnt amid the communal violence that hit the capital on Monday, several eminent personalities and Bollywood celebs took to social media to condemn the heinous act. Some even compared it to the 2002 Gujarat riots that shook the nation to its core. However, the only difference between then and now, is that the ones who called out the crimes back then, have chosen to stay mum in the present situation.
A video from 2002, has surfaced online, which shows B-town stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar, artist MF Hussain among others, who urged masses to ‘stop the hatred’.
The burning of a train in Godhra with Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya incited the inter-communal violence that went on for over a year, causing deaths, rapes and looting of over a thousand individuals. The state government – with Chief Minister Narendra Modi (now Prime Minister) in-charge – had been accused of inciting and condoning the violence. While Modi was later cleared of complicity in the violence by an SC-appointed Special Investigation Team rejected the claims of complicity, and that the Modi administration hadn’t done enough to prevent the riots.
At that time, a host of the country’s top stars had come out to speak out against communal violence. These included Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan among other celebrities.
Clearly, the times have changed with many of them remaining mum and oblivious. All the influence and power boils down to one stance that can change the course of any tide, even if its violence. To quote Ayushmann Khurrana’s popular dialogue from ‘Article 15’ – “Staying neutral when a fire is raging, is standing with the ones who lit it.”
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who also turned the brand ambassador for Gujarat Tourism, has been called out for not saying a word throughout the anti-CAA protests. With the capital at its peak of fascism, Big B decided to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film, stating he prefers four chairs to sit.
Meanwhile cricket star Sachin Tendulkar is busy sharing selfies from his New Delhi marathon and other international endeavours. Not to forget his vada pav preference during the JNU violence as well.
The Khan trio – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir – who’ve known to be vocal are also showing refrain and not uttering a word in these trying times.
Their counterparts today, the likes of Virat Kohli, is meanwhile posting selfies and pics from New Zealand.
To put Kohli’s indifference in context, Sunil Gavaskar once stood between a bloodthirsty mob and a Muslim family to make sure no harm came to them. For his part, Gavaskar was one of the few mainstream celebrities to speak up about the violence.
In complete contrast, Anupam Kher – who was seen in the video – is now a complete cheerleader for the government and Twitterati are having a field day sharing his old tweets asking the Home Minister to take action.
Among the aforementioned, it’s perhaps only Shabana Azmi who is still as vocal an activist against communal disharmony.
Is it the fear of being called anti-national? Or losing out on fans and followers, like Deepika Padukone, who stood in solidarity of the protesting students at JNU. Whatever may be the reason, it only leaves us aghast to see that our so-called heroes are nothing but a bunch of spectators who think ignorance is bliss.
While there’s been vocal criticism from a spate of Bollywood actors, history will remember that in 2020 most of the high and mighty stayed obdurately silent as violence spiralled in the national capital.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)