'Wake up Home Minister': Anupam Kher's 9-year-old tweet comes back to haunt him amidst Delhi violence

In the era of social media, everything that a person says, does or tweets remains for posterity. In case a person changes his/her stance or backtracks his/her statement, the internet always remembers and reminds the person, and if the person is a celebrity, he/she will be brutally trolled all over the internet.
Actor Anupam Kher was subjected to similar trolling on Wednesday. Kher's September 2011 tweet, in which he is seen criticizing the then Home Minister has come back to haunt him. The UPA government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh was in power back in 2011.
"Wake up Mr. Home Minister. Please Protect the citizens of this country. Innocent and ordinary lives are equally important," Kher had written.
Kher's proximity to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government and his silence on the ongoing violence in Delhi made Twitterati troll him brutally. A Twitter user wrote, "Did i miss your tweet today? Or you care for the citizens of this country only when your fav party is in opposition & not in power?"
"Please wake up Mr Kher and make home minister wake up also. Delhi is burning. You are a hypocrite who will not ask for this now," another user wrote.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier in January, Netizens had dug up Kher's another tweet. In the August 2011 tweet, he had written, "A govt. that does not trust its people cannot expect people to trust them. Coming on the streets is not out of choice but desperation."
Twitterati linked the tweet to the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Popular Register (NPR).
Here is how Twitter reacted:
