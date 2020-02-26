'Wake up Home Minister': Anupam Kher's 9-year-old tweet comes back to haunt him amidst Delhi violence

In the era of social media, everything that a person says, does or tweets remains for posterity. In case a person changes his/her stance or backtracks his/her statement, the internet always remembers and reminds the person, and if the person is a celebrity, he/she will be brutally trolled all over the internet.

Actor Anupam Kher was subjected to similar trolling on Wednesday. Kher's September 2011 tweet, in which he is seen criticizing the then Home Minister has come back to haunt him. The UPA government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh was in power back in 2011.

"Wake up Mr. Home Minister. Please Protect the citizens of this country. Innocent and ordinary lives are equally important," Kher had written.