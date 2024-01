Jodhpur: Cousins Die After Being Hit By Goods Train While Trying To Escape From Dogs In Mata Ka Than; MCJ Catches The Canines

Jodhpur: Cousins Die After Being Hit By Goods Train While Trying To Escape From Dogs In Mata Ka Than | Twitter

Jaipur, January 20: In a tragic incident, two cousins died in Jodhpur after they were hit by a goods train while trying to escape from dogs. The accident took place in the city's Mata Ka Than on Friday. On receiving information about the accident, ACP Mandore Piyush Kavia also reached the spot.

They were studying in class 5 and 7

According to the information, Ananya (12) and Yuvraj Singh (14) were residents of Ganesh Pura and Banar and were studying in class 5 and 7 in the Army Children Academy.

The frightened children started to run in fear

While they were returning from school with three other friends, the dogs started following and the frightened children started to run in fear. While running, three of them, including the victims, reached the railway track and shortly after Ananya and Yuvraj were hit by a goods train.

They died on the spot

They died on the spot. On receiving information about the accident, the girl's father Prem Singh and other family members reached the spot.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation team caught the dogs

Yuvraj's father Madan Singh is in Karnataka. He was informed about the accident on call. The bodies were taken by the family members only after the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation team caught the dogs.