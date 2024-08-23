 'Jo Kolkata Main Hua Waisa Hi Tumhare Saath Karunga': Auto Driver Threatens 2 School-Going Girls, Gets Beaten Up In Maharashtra's Nagpur (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Jo Kolkata Main Hua Waisa Hi Tumhare Saath Karunga': Auto Driver Threatens 2 School-Going Girls, Gets Beaten Up In Maharashtra's Nagpur (VIDEO)

'Jo Kolkata Main Hua Waisa Hi Tumhare Saath Karunga': Auto Driver Threatens 2 School-Going Girls, Gets Beaten Up In Maharashtra's Nagpur (VIDEO)

Two school-going girls thrashed an auto driver after he threatened them that he would do the same to them as what happened to the trainee woman doctor in Kolkata in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
x

Two school-going girls, who were threatened by an auto driver claiming he would do the same to them as what happened to the trainee woman doctor in Kolkata, demanded the vehicle be stopped, pulled the man out, and thrashed him in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the girls and the driver when he asked them not to talk loudly while sitting behind him.

The situation quickly escalated, and the driver allegedly threatened the students, saying, "I will do the same to you as what happened to the girl in Kolkata," referring to the recent case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s capital city.

The students immediately demanded that the driver stop the auto. Once he did, the girls pulled him out and began beating him. Seeing the scuffle, passersby joined in, and after learning what the driver had said, they started thrashing him as well.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur: 'Dada Used To Tickle My Private Parts', FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Sexual Assault
Badlapur: 'Dada Used To Tickle My Private Parts', FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Sexual Assault
'Hope, Aspiration, Dreams': Anand Mahindra Lauds Kamala Harris' Acceptance Speech In Chicago
'Hope, Aspiration, Dreams': Anand Mahindra Lauds Kamala Harris' Acceptance Speech In Chicago
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know

In a purported video of the incident, people can be seen thrashing the auto driver while a woman consoles one of the girls, saying, "You are safe, we are all with you." Moments later, as the crowd urged the girl to hit the man, she began slapping him. In the video, one of the men can be heard telling the girl that the driver was drunk. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The incident, which took place near Pardi police station in Nagpur on Tuesday afternoon, came to light only on Friday after the video surfaced on social media and went viral.

According to reports, the police are currently investigating the matter and have assured that strict action will be taken against the auto driver.

Read Also
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Accused Akshay Shinde’s Mother Says 'Her Son Is Innocent,...
article-image

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 shocked the nation, with citizens holding protests across the country demanding a safer environment for women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka HC Stays Cruelty Case Against Man For Not Allowing Her To Eat French Fries, Cancels 'Look...

Karnataka HC Stays Cruelty Case Against Man For Not Allowing Her To Eat French Fries, Cancels 'Look...

'Jo Kolkata Main Hua Waisa Hi Tumhare Saath Karunga': Auto Driver Threatens 2 School-Going Girls,...

'Jo Kolkata Main Hua Waisa Hi Tumhare Saath Karunga': Auto Driver Threatens 2 School-Going Girls,...

Nepal Tragedy: At Least 14 Killed As Bus Carrying 40 Indian Passengers Plunges Into Marsyangdi River...

Nepal Tragedy: At Least 14 Killed As Bus Carrying 40 Indian Passengers Plunges Into Marsyangdi River...

Excise Policy Case: SC Postpones Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Hearing Till September 5

Excise Policy Case: SC Postpones Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Hearing Till September 5

'Shame On You For Floating Suicide Theory': TV News Anchor Nabila Jamal Lambasts TMC MP Saket...

'Shame On You For Floating Suicide Theory': TV News Anchor Nabila Jamal Lambasts TMC MP Saket...