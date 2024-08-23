'Jo Kolkata Main Hua Waisa Hi Tumhare Saath Karunga': Auto Driver Threatens 2 School-Going Girls, Gets Beaten Up In Maharashtra's Nagpur (VIDEO)

x

Two school-going girls, who were threatened by an auto driver claiming he would do the same to them as what happened to the trainee woman doctor in Kolkata, demanded the vehicle be stopped, pulled the man out, and thrashed him in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the girls and the driver when he asked them not to talk loudly while sitting behind him.

The situation quickly escalated, and the driver allegedly threatened the students, saying, "I will do the same to you as what happened to the girl in Kolkata," referring to the recent case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s capital city.

The students immediately demanded that the driver stop the auto. Once he did, the girls pulled him out and began beating him. Seeing the scuffle, passersby joined in, and after learning what the driver had said, they started thrashing him as well.

In a purported video of the incident, people can be seen thrashing the auto driver while a woman consoles one of the girls, saying, "You are safe, we are all with you." Moments later, as the crowd urged the girl to hit the man, she began slapping him. In the video, one of the men can be heard telling the girl that the driver was drunk. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The incident, which took place near Pardi police station in Nagpur on Tuesday afternoon, came to light only on Friday after the video surfaced on social media and went viral.

According to reports, the police are currently investigating the matter and have assured that strict action will be taken against the auto driver.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 shocked the nation, with citizens holding protests across the country demanding a safer environment for women.