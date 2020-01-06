JNU violence case transferred to DP Crime Branch; Registrar, Pro-VC meet LG Anil Baijal

Police officials have started collecting evidence and will talk to students. Meanwhile, the Registrar and Pro-Vice Chancellor of JNU met the Delhi LG and apprised him of the prevailing situation at the premier institute.

Another official said Medico Legal Case (MLC) of 35 students, who were admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital, have been completed.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos prevailed on the campus for nearly two hours.