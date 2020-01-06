JNU tries to blame last night's violence on students against the registrar process

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has seen umpteen protests and clashes between the left and right student groups but the violent attack last night on most left group students and teachers has shocked the people of India.

While several video clips of the attacks are being shared on social media, the JNU administration has released a Press note claiming the students disrupted the administration work from the very first day the year 2020. The Press note released says that the violence that occurred last night was first initiated by the students opposing the Winter Semester Registration process to force the administration to take back the previously approved hiked fee structure.

The Press note says that the students demanding the hiked fee structure to be rolled back, stopped the students queued up for the registration from continuing and even vandalised the Communication and Information Services (CIS) department’s technical systems. The JNUSU had previously announced a boycott of the Winter Semester Registration process, however, according to Hindustan Time, the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the group wasn’t aware of any such vandalism and hadn’t organised any Gherao around CIS department.

The Press note which was released yesterday said that a “group of students against the registration process moved aggressively from the front of the admin block and reached the hostels.” The administration called the police after that to maintain ‘law and order’ but before the police could arrive, another group of students who are in support of the registration process were beaten up by the protesting students.